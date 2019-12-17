June Berggren, 103 of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls.
June Irene Ose was born on April 7, 1916 in rural Thief River Falls the daughter of Ole T. and Gunhild (Neset) Ose. She was baptized into the Christian faith.
June was united in marriage to Carl Berggren on March 11, 1942 in Grygla, MN at the parsonage. They lived on their farm in Silverton Township and in the fall of 1942, Carl was drafted into the United States Army.
In 1956, June moved with her family to Aurora, MN where Carl went to work for Erie Mining Company. June worked at the Arrow Shirt Factory in Gilbert, MN. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School.
In 1976 June and Carl moved back to Thief River Falls to spend their retirement. She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
June is survived by her son, Donald (Sylvia) of Aurora, MN; 3 granddaughters, Kristen (Terry) Sweeney, Maria (James) Koschak and Anne-Terese Gladis; 4 great-grandchildren, Garrett (Allissa) Sweeney, Nicholas Sweeney, Danielle Gladis and Mackenzie Gladis; sister, Marjorie Tungseth; brother, Ray Ose; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents; brothers, Otis, Ken and Glenn; and sisters, Doris Asp and Eleanor Ose.
June spent her last years at Valley Home Assisted Living and Thief River Care Center. Her family thanks all those who took care of her.
The funeral service to celebrate June’s life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls with Rev. Alex Amiot officiating. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Agdar Township, Pennington County, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com
