June Peller Moe, age 96 formerly of Wolf , Eveleth and Minneapolis, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. She was born June 29, 1923 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Joseph and Elsie Mae (Weatherwax) Collins and was a graduate of Eveleth High School and Junior College. June earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Minnesota. She was employed by Minneapolis General Hospital as a teaching supervisor for nursing students who came from the University of Minnesota and as a school social worker with the Minneapolis Public Schools.
June was a violinist with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the Range Symphony Orchestra & Ensemble, The Bloomington and Minnetonka Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, and the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra. She sang in the Hope Community Presbyterian Chancel Choir, the East Range Choral Society, and was a member of Resounding Praise Handbell Choir. June was an active member of Hope Community Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and an elder.
June is survived by daughters: Edna (William) Bush of Brooklyn Park, MN and Sherri (Roger) West of Gervais, OR; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Robert McIntyre of Eveleth, MN and Edith (Thomas) Kitto of Savage, MN; sister-in-law: Mona McIntyre of Crystal, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; daughter: Loree Reinhard; siblings: Kathleen Sandstrom, Laura Maki, and Lyle McIntyre.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia. Pastor Kate Stangl will officiate. Private family interment will take place in the Forbes Cemetery.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor June’s memory, and may be directed to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
