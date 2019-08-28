Junette L. Larson, 94, of Tower, formerly of Soudan, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Vermilion Senior Living in Tower.

o

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Soudan, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries