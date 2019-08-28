Junette L. Larson, 94, of Tower, formerly of Soudan, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Vermilion Senior Living in Tower.
o
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Soudan, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.