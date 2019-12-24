Katherine Ann (Rauscher) Scheuer, 88, died peacefully on December 21, 2019 at home in Ely, Minnesota.
She was born October 1, 1931 in International Falls, Minnesota to Gretchen and Nicholas Rauscher.
She graduated from International Falls High School and attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona earning a B.S. degree in business.
Katherine met and married Robert Scheuer while working as a social worker for Aitkin County.
Katherine and Bob moved to Ely in 1957 where they raised eight children.
She worked as a social worker at Ely Bloomenson Hospital, was a fifty-year AAUW member, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading.
In retirement, she was a tutor for Homework Club and served as a Global Volunteer teaching English in China.
Katherine and Bob were devoted to their grandchildren attending birthdays, confirmations, baptisms, graduations, concerts, and sporting events in China, Idaho, Cloquet, Duluth, and Bagley with Katherine providing the homemade desserts.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Jo, husband, Bob, (2018) and son, Peter, (2017).
She is survived by sons Karl, Paul, John; daughters Gretchen (Brad) Bensen, Veronica (Warren) Olsen, Anna (Keith) Larson, Nichole (Duane) Farkas; grandchildren Bronte, Brandise (Mizi), Peter Jr. (Tom), Eugene, Danielle, Tim, Benedict, John, Kyle, Andrew, Louis, Gretchen, Matthew, Will; great-grandchildren Emily and Marcus; foreign exchange sons Luiz, Garry, and Jorge.
o
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
