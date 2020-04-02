Kathleen J. Martin, 85, of Virginia, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Kathleen Jean Martin was born October 12, 1934 in Virginia, MN to Matthew and Mary Krebs, the 6th of 7 children. She grew up on the Northside of Virginia and attended the Marquette Catholic School. On August 6, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert Martin. They resided and raised their family near Ely Lake and were members of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Kathleen was a loving mother and homemaker and, like her sisters, a fantastic cook. Living in the golden age of the Iron Range she enjoyed pasties, polish, potica, polkas, a good joke and a competitive game of smear. But what she cherished most were the times spent with her family, the reunions, 4th of July on Ely Lake, the Slovenian picnic, all the birthdays, graduations, and weddings. So many good times with her siblings, nieces and nephews. Following the premature passing of her husband, Kathleen spent the following 20 plus years maintaining her beautiful home and flower garden. Her last years were at Edgewood Vista and their wonderful staff. A special thanks to the loving people with Essentia hospice who assisted her in her final days.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Tim (Teresa) Martin and Brenda (Barry) Ashmore; grandchildren, Marc Ashmore, Chelsey (Aaron) Rindahl, and Brianna (Rob) Shinar; great granddaughter, Kaylee Ashmore; sisters Elinore Bell, Mary Ann Kwiecinski, and Diane White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters Albina Prebeg and Julia Beloy; and brother Stan Krebs.
She was interred at Fort Snelling on April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
