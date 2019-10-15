Kathleen Koebensky Gauthier

Kathy Koebensky Gauthier, 59, of Cary, NC passed away on October 13, 2019 due to complications from her battle with leukemia.
Kathy was born in Virginia, Minnesota, graduated from Roosevelt High School, and earned an Associate’s Degree in Horticulture from University of Minnesota Crookston. She then went on to attend the University of Southern Maine.
While in Maine, she met her husband of 36 years, Paul Gauthier. She is survived by her husband, her brother David Koebensky (Bonnie Yakes) of Downing, PA and the Lorbiecki and Bero families, who became Kathy’s “adopted” family and loved her as their own.
Kathy’s greatest pleasure came from her beloved golden retrievers. She was at her best when serving others and was a steadfast source of help to family, friends and neighbors. She found great joy working in her gardens and kitchen; sharing her love of cooking and gardening with family and friends.
o
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, MN at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, NC at 1:15 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue or the Friends of the Greenhouse, Virginia, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.