Kathleen Mary Majerle Campbell was born on May 30, 1943 to Mel and Rose (Nosan) Majerle in Gilbert, MN. Kathleen graduated from Gilbert High School and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus.
She loved her garden and Shelties, Lucky Lad and Fido. She was active in the East Range Choral Group, Scottish Heritage and various other regional groups.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Rose Majerle; husband, D. Kelly Campbell; grandchildren, Hannah Wilson and Jesse Economy; special furry friends, Lucky Lad and Fido; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by step-daughters, Kristen (Charles) Woolcock of Warroad, MN, Lisa (Steve) Wilson of Virginia, MN, Linda (Norm) Economy of Langdon, ND; she is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We would like to thank all the medical professionals who have cared for her over the years. Special thanks to LifeCare Roseau Manor staff for the loving care they freely gave.
You can remember Kathy best through your prayers and by supporting your local animal rescue/shelter
A private family mass will be held in Warroad, MN. A burial and Celebration of Life is planned in the spring for Kathy’s extended family and friends in Gilbert, MN.
