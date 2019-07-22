Kathleen Marie Smolich, 76, of Aurora, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Northern Pines – Essentia Health in Aurora, MN.
Kathleen was born February 13, 1943 in Biwabik, MN to Albin and Martha (Ruotsi) Smolich. She was an avid reader, was fluent in the Finnish and Slovenian languages, enjoyed listening to the radio and was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She and her mother, Martha were involved in many community activities and events thru the years. She was a resident of Northern Pines in Aurora for many years where she remained an active participant in the everyday activities there.
Kathleen is survived by her cousins and is preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Martha.
Funeral service for Kathleen Marie Smolich, 76, of Aurora, will be 10:30am Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Rev. Brian Birk officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
