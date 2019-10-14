Kathryn A. Mayasich, 95, of Eveleth died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth. She was born on October 7, 1924 in Eveleth to Frank and Mary (Palkovich) Mayasich.
Kathryn had worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses, retiring from the City of Eveleth. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, had sung in the choir and had been a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Margaret 1888. Kathryn cared deeply for her family and truly loved them all. The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Woods for the care given to Kathryn.
She is survived by her brothers, Joe (Lorraine) Mayasich of Shoreview, Mn., Edward (Jen) Mayasich of Lake Vermilion-Tower, Bernard Mayasich of Shoreview, Mn., Jim Mayasich and John Mayasich both of Eveleth; numerous nieces, including special nieces, Cathy, Susie and Debra; nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Frank, Mary Kutkoski, Ann Daily, Lucille Long, Rose Strle and a sister in infancy.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Kathryn’s brothers. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.