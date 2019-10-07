Kathryn Ely Ewens, 95, of Eveleth died suddenly and peacefully on October 4, 2019 after a short stay at the Virginia hospital. She was born on June 2, 1924 to Robert H. and Josephine (Catherwood) Ely in Eveleth. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1942 and received a B.A. in Romance Languages from Carleton College in 1946. In the summer of 1943, she was a Red Cross water safety instructor in Otter Tail County and life-guarded two summers at Ely Lake. She worked for two years at the General Electric X-Ray Corporation in Chicago, and for the American Red Cross in Minneapolis.
She married William H. Ewens in 1950. They lived in Boulder, Colorado; Fulda and Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Crown Point, Indiana; and finally settled at her mother’s winterized cabin at Ely Lake in 1985. In Crown Point, she did deliveries for Meals on Wheels, was a Friend of the Library, was a member of the League of Women Voters, served as a part-time secretary at Crown Point High School, and sang in the choir and served as secretary at Crown Point’s United Church of Christ. During the last 34 years she was an active member of Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia, worked at the Virginia hospital gift shop and was a member of Eshquagama Country Club. She was an avid bridge player and played duplicate bridge with her husband in a club called The Twelve Hearts, where there was much camaraderie and relaxed fun.
She was an exceptional pianist in her early years, a devoted homemaker, a true friend, and a fount of love and support that glued the family’s four generations together.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, William, sons John Ely and Robert (Robyn) Ewens, daughter Jane (Mac) McFarland, 4 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 10 at Hope Community Presbyterian Church in Virginia: visitation at 10am, funeral service at 11am, burial at the Eveleth Cemetery at noon followed by a simple lunch and fellowship back at Hope church.
