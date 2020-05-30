Kay Ann Bissell, 77, of Aurora, MN died May 26, 2020, spending her final years at Edgewood in Virginia, MN.
She was born April 16, 1943, in Minneapolis to Stanford and Dorothy Erickson. On Jan. 20, 1962, she married Arthur Clayton Bissell.
Kay enjoyed many things in life like gardening, cake decoration and visiting with friends over many cups of coffee.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren doing things such as cabin time, playing cards, games of yahtzee and one of her favorites, “Farkle” late into the night.
She had a beautiful smile that could light up the room and the most infectious “laugh,” the true life of the party.
She looked forward to traveling and her winters in Texas where she enjoyed playing her “one string bass tub” and singing in park jams. Our song bird.
Kay was an avid hunter, but only for thieving squirrels that raided her bird feeders.
She made sure even when camping she had her “face on” with makeup so she was always beautiful for the love of her life, her husband, Art Bissell.
Kay is survived by three children: Sheila (Jim) LeMoine, Brad (RoseAnn) Bissell and Bonny (Jon) Propp; grandchildren: Jessica (Frank) Huffman, Sarah (Mark) Softich, Joni (Curt) Tupy, Chastity Bredow, Andrew, Emma and Isabelle Propp; great-grandchildren: Elsa, Vera, Allie, Hannah, Marlowe, Arthur and Blaine; sisters: Jackie Duenow, Linda Terrell and Mary Hasselbring.
She was preceded in death by husband Arthur Bissell, parents Stanford and Dorothy Erickson, brothers: Stan, Bill and Chuck Erickson and sister Diane Larson.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of Edgewood and all her neighbors at the facility for making that her home away from home. She loved it there.
Special thanks to Caring Bridge Hospice for their extra effort and loving care in her final journey.
Due to the current gathering restrictions the family has opted to have a private family burial & celebration of life.
