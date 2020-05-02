Kayla Jo Vranish, 27, of Duluth, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 29, 2020. She was born in Mankato, MN on April 29, 1993 to Ronald and Konnie Vranish. Kayla had worked at Jimmy John’s with aspiration’s of becoming a store manager. She enjoyed doing craft projects, writing, cooking, going on walks, she loved music and animals.
Kayla was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter Kyra, and her maternal grandfather Don Zigler.
Kayla is survived by a brother Justin (Jared Hull) Vranish, paternal grandparents Jack and Joan Vranish, maternal grandmother Elaine Zigler, aunts and uncles Sandy and Duane Bujarski, Mike and Julie Przybylski, and Jody and Ron Bradley, cousins Eric, Lisa, Ryan, Jordon, Paul, and Gail.
Private family services will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.
