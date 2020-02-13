Keith Andrew Johnson, 76, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.
He was born August 23, 1943 in Madelia, Minnesota to Jerry and Joyce (Brehmer) Johnson and attended Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Schools. Keith began working for the City of Hoyt Lakes and retired from there in 2001 as a heavy equipment operator. On November 21, 1971 he married Jeannette Hill in Hoyt Lakes.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed camping. Family was his first priority and his greatest joy was being called dad and papa.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannette; sons: Benjamin (Kristie) Johnson of Biwabik, Aaron Johnson of Forest Lake and Adam (Tina) Johnson of Palo; grandchildren: Sage, Kale, Sawyer, Michelle, Todd and Tim; siblings: Chuck (Barb) Johnson of Grand Rapids, Norma Sjoberg of Hoyt Lakes, Jeanne Benson of Hoyt Lakes, Jack (Dawn) Johnson of Grand Rapids and Gerald (Joanne) Johnson of Hoyt Lakes; special friend and cousin, David (Nita) Johnson of Mankato; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law: Larry Swanson, Matt Sjoberg and Matt Benson.
A visitation and gathering of family and friends for Keith will be 4-7pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. A private family burial will take place in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
