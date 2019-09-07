Kelly Jean Blaisdell, 50, of Hoyt Lakes, was born on July 18, 1969 in Duluth, MN and died on August 31, 2019 at Essentia Medical Center, St. Mary’s, in Duluth, MN after a battle with liver disease.
Kelly enjoyed life to the fullest and had no regrets upon her death. She was an avid volunteer at Range Mental Health and the Salvation Army. She loved to help people. She was very kind to everyone around her and loved to socialize with all. She will be missed greatly by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Anthony and Willy Don; daughter, Crystal; sisters, Deena and Gena; brother, Keith; aunts and uncles; step-sons, Michael, Jeff and Brian; grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many other family members including her dogs, Tika, Tilly and Babes.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Terry and father, Don.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To send sign the guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
