Kenneth A. Raukar age 79 of Hibbing, formerly of Kelly Lake, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in his home.

Ken was born February 12, 1940 to George and Ann (Capan) Raukar in Carson Lake, MN and was a 1959 graduate of Hibbing High School. Following graduation, he served in the Army and then attended Dunwoody College in Saint Paul and Hibbing Community College. After his service in the Army and schooling, Ken started work at the Hanna Mining Co and later finished his career at Eveleth Taconite.

In 1966 Ken married his High School sweetheart Judy Nelson at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Ken was a storyteller, loved to visit and had an enormous infectious laugh. He was a dedicated family man who always put his family first.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann and siblings, Richard Raukar and Dolores Blazina.

He is survived by his wife Judy, daughters, Carrie (Michaela) Raukar- Herman of Amsterdam, Netherlands and Christy (Chuck) Samarkos and grandson, Andrew Samarkos of San Diego, CA.

Memorial Mass will be held 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.

