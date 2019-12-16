Kenneth Joseph Schlueter, of Babbitt, Minnesota, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at Carefree Living in Babbitt on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 14, 1945 to Herbert and Mildred (Bomleny) Schlueter in Geneva, Illinois, graduating from West Chicago High School in 1963. After his first year of college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army as an infantryman in the First Division of the Imjin Scouts, serving in the DMZ in Korea.
“Sergeant Rock” attended University of Wisconsin at River Falls graduating with a major in Biology and a minor in Forestry. Ken worked for the MN DNR Fisheries in Bemidji, was a Game Warden in Wisconsin for one year, and retired in 2000 as a Conservation Officer in the Babbitt-Ely area with 24 years of service with the MN DNR. After retirement he pursued his passions of hunting, fishing, and trapping, and then started Game Warden Guide Service. Alaska was his favorite spot to visit.
Ken was a former active member of the Babbitt Lions Club, Babbitt Conservation Club, Life Member of the VFW Post #1539 and Honor Guard. He spent his last year at the Silver Bay Veterans’ Home.
Ken is survived by his mother Mildred (101 years old on Friday, December 13, 2019), wife Wendy, daughter Amber (David), grandson Davie, and daughter Crystal.
He was preceded in death by his father Herb, brother Ron and his sister-in-law Donna.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt with Pastor John C. Bonk officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Argo Cemetery in Babbitt with Military Rites accorded by the Babbitt Honor Guard. A Ken inspired lunch will be provided at the church, unfortunately, no confiscated walleyes or moose meat will be served. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
