Kenneth “Kenny” Louis Zgaynor, 82, of Greaney, MN., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Veteran obit flag

o

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-8PM at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be accorded by the Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard and the Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries