Kenneth Ralph Larson DDS passed away from natural causes on January 11, 2020 in Moreno Valley, CA at the age of 70.

Kenneth was born in Duluth, MN on February 24, 1949 to Elsie (Gomsi) Larson and John Ralph Larson.

After graduating from Eveleth Sr. High School, Kenneth earned a Doctorate in Dentistry from the University of Minnesota. He served as a dentist in the US Navy followed by opening a private practice.

Kenneth enjoyed studying and researching a variety of topics, going to the movie theater and going to his favorite breakfast spot, Starbucks.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his siblings: Jim Larson (Josie) of Moreno Valley, CA, Vickie Bergstrom (Dave) Olympia, WA; Pat Larson, Oswego, NY; Linda Moehrle of St Louis, MO and many nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held in MN in the spring/summer of this year.

