Kenneth W. Pontinen: Graveside services are pending for Kenneth W. Pontinen, 84, of Ely Lake, Eveleth at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

He died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence.


