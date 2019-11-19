Kenneth W. Pontinen, 84, of Ely Lake, Eveleth, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence on Ely Lake.
He was born August 9, 1935 in Sparta Location to Ernest and Pearl (Niska) Pontinen. He was a graduate of Gilbert High School and the University of Minnesota. He completed his graduate work at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Wyoming.
He was employed as a research physicist at Litton Industries for several years before deciding to become a physics instructor. He was a physics instructor for 30 years at Mankato State University, Graceville High School and Mesabi Community College.
Kenneth retired to Sparta in 1999 and spent his remaining years in the house in which he was born; the house with the sewing machine fence.
He is survived by two brothers; Richard (Arlene) Pontinen of Shoreview and Paul (Linda) Pontinen of Mendota Heights; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
o
Graveside service for Kenneth will be 11am Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Gilbert Cemetery with Pastor Erik Roth officiating. Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Virginia, Minnesota. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.