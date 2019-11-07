Kenny Lee Mattson, 51, of rural Gilbert, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Virginia, Minnesota.

Kenny was born August 6, 1968 in Virginia to Warner and Shelby (Curnow) Mattson. He was a 1986 graduate of Eveleth High School and later attended Hibbing Vo-Tech for diesel mechanics.

Following his schooling, he worked at Interstate Diesel in Virginia and for Caterpillar in Minneapolis. Most of his career was spent in the mining industry and was currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Arcelor Mittal.

Kenny was a member of the Steelworkers Union and was an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, but especially enjoyed time with his canine companion, Cider.

Survivors include his mother, Shelby Mattson of Eveleth; nephew, Craig (Brittany) Mattson; four great nieces and nephews; aunts: Linda Milos and Beverley Angeloni; numerous cousins and friends and his dog, Cider.

He is preceded in death by his father, Warner and brother, Kerry.

o

A gathering of family and friends and a time of visitation for Kenny will be 4-7pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Burial will take place in the Gilbert Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Kenny Mattson, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Service information

Nov 12
Gathering of Family and Friends
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home-Gilbert
108 N. Broadway St
Gilbert, MN 55741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kenny's Gathering of Family and Friends begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries