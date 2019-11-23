Kent Flaada died on November 21, 2019, after a three-year battle with metastatic melanoma.
His ordeal was a result of his exposure to the highly toxic chemical defoliant Agent Orange during the Vietnam War after having been drafted into the U.S. Army. Kent retired from LTV Steel after 34 years as an electrician. He later worked at Mesabi Range Community and Technical College and at Hibbing Community College as a lab assistant in the Electrical Maintenance program.
He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Kent’s family and friends will miss his quick wit, his humor, and above all his kindness and loyalty.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon; daughter Jordyn of Bemidji; brothers, Curtis (Sandra) and Drew (Julie); sister, Noreen Saukko; several nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
o
Inurnment will take place at the State Veteran’s Cemetery with private services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.