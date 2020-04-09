Kevin J. Kutsi, 56, of Ely and formerly of Hoyt Lakes passed away April 8th 2020 at St Mary’s hospital in Duluth. He was diagnosed with a thyroid cancer a month ago and passed away from complications.
Kevin was born May 11, 1963 in Duluth to Wesley and Connie (Germ) Kutsi. He graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes high school in 1981 and following school, he received an AA degree from Range Technical College. Shortly after graduation, Kevin met life challenges which kept him from pursuing a job using his intelligence.
Kevin enjoyed his Finnish – Bohunk heritage. He was proud that he acquired a HAM radio operator license. He also enjoyed the quest of ripping apart electronics and repairing them. In addition, Kevin had a love for classic cars – especially the “Cougar” line and had a passion to restore one. He loved listening to music his entire life. He acquired a great collection of lp’s, cassettes and cd’s.
Kevin had a great love of God. He was involved in prayer chains most of his life. He always wanted the best outcome for everyone suffering. He moved to Ely and was welcomed by many special people in his apartment complex. They gave him strength to step out and be loved. He especially enjoyed his bible study group. They gave him great courage and understanding – bless them!
Above all, Kevin enjoyed spending time at the Koivisto-Kutsi cabin in the woods. It took him back to younger days that were spent with precious family.
Kevin is survived by his sister Judy (Dennis) Koponen of Babbitt and niece-dog Aunna-Liisa. Survivors also include numerous uncles and aunts and cousins who were very special to him.
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; many uncles and aunts, cousin, Patrick Germ and Kevin’s cat, Maddy.
Kevin’s Family would like to thank and bless his care workers and doctors for their many years of service.
A family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit zmsfuneralhome.com
