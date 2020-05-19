Kyle Jon Keranen, 38 of Minneapolis, died April 24th, 2020 at his home.
Kyle was born on March 27th, 1982 in Virginia, MN to Lory and Bruce Keranen of Biwabik. Kyle grew up in Biwabik and Aurora, graduating with honors from Mesabi East High School. He attended Drake University in DesMoines, IA graduating with honors in 2004. College was where Kyle got his first taste of online poker. Several years later he moved to Las Vegas and began his career as a professional poker player. He played full time for about 10 years. About 3 years ago he retired from poker to pursue his passion for art and music. He became an accomplished pianist and a very talented painter. He moved back to MN in 2019.
Kyle is survived by his fiancé, Dr Ashley Mo, of Las Vegas NV, his parents Lory (Scott Henry) Keranen and Bruce (Amy Borchers) Keranen both of Aurora. His brothers, Eric (Hillary Hartleben) Keranen of Hoyt Lakes, niece Mallory and nephew Mason, and Alex (Andrea Merrill) Keranen of Minneapolis. Grandfather Marvin Kopp, grandmothers Judith Keranen and Beverly Edgeton. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandmother Verna Kopp and grandfathers Russell Keranen and Leo Edgeton.
Our lives have been forever altered by his passing, and he will be missed beyond measure.
A celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at a later date.
