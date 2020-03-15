Laddie R. Hauglid, 85, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Laddie Roger Hauglid was born on August 10, 1934 in Crookston, MN to Lester T. and Florence (Gorder) Hauglid. Laddie graduated from Crookston High School, class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. On November 29, 1958, he was united in marriage to Grace A. Klipping of Red Lake Falls, MN. Together they had four children: Debra, Chris, Pamela, and Carla. The family moved to the Iron Range in 1964 where Laddie worked for US Steel. In 1976, He relocated back to his home area near Detroit Lakes, where he remained until March 2018, when his children moved him back to the Iron Range to be near his daughters in order to assist with his healthcare needs.
Laddie was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying all types of hunting and fishing, retiring from these sports at the age of 80. He was well known for sending his loved ones cards with his “trademark” tow dollar bills. This is a treasured memory! He will be great missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Grace of Eveleth; four children, Debra Zarling of Thorp, WI, Chris Hauglid of Frazee, Pamela (Brian) Rice of Eveleth, and Carla (Jeff) Rice of Makinen; 11 grandchildren, Moriah Zarling, Nathaneal Zarling, Christopher Hauglid, Laura Hauglid, Heather (Trevor) Finc, Matthew (Kelsi) Rice, Katelyn Rice, Casey (Becky) Rice, Justin Rice, Cara (Marc) Madrinich, and Sarah (Jake) Bluhm; 8 great grandchildren, Andrew, Annie, Gracie, Sophie, Abigail, Callie, Eli, and Hailey and two expected great grandchildren, Baby Finc (March 2020) and Baby Bluhm (August 2020); three sisters, Marsha Prady, Leslee Henry, and Jonie (Jon) Leikness; three brothers, John (Diane) Hauglid, Tim Hauglid, and Mike (Sue) Hauglid; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David, Kim, and Thomas Hauglid.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Heritage Manor and Healthline Hospice Homecare for the wonderful care given to our dad.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
