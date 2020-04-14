Larry A. Martinson, 70, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Litchfield, MN, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Larry was born in Virginia, MN to Arthur and Carolyn (Nelson) Martinson on April 27, 1949. He graduated from JFK High School in Babbitt, MN in 1967. Larry served in Vietnam returning home Sept. 1970. Larry worked in the restaurant, mining and manufacturing industries. Larry was a member of the VFW Post 2818 in Litchfield, MN.
Larry’s infectious laugh and smile warmed the hearts of those he loved. His fun-loving nature, positive spirit, and big heart touched the lives of many. Larry was a kind, gentle soul; a generous and fun-loving man who was grateful for all he had and all who loved him. Larry loved to go fishing, go camping, go fishing, go bike riding, go fishing and listen to music.
He is survived by son Matthew of Warrenton, MO; grandchildren Jamie, Elijah, Gabriel and Nathaniel; sisters Chris, Roseville, MN and Carrie, Golden Valley, MN; 4 nephews, 2 nieces, 4 great-nephews, 4 great nieces; 2 aunts, 1 brother-in-law and cousins.
Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, Carolyn and Art, brother Lon, sisters Carol and Cheryl, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are pending with the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield, MN. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN will be planned for a later date.
