Larry Sabart passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 5, 2019, after a five-year battle with numerous illnesses.
He was born July 15, 1957 to Dale and Marge Sabart. Larry grew up working at the family business, Range Paint and Varnish. He took a few years off to pursue other interest, but found his way back home to Range Paint. In September of 1997, Larry married Ann. The couple made their home in Pike Township, where they raised their daughter, Katie.
Larry enjoyed gardening, working on vehicles, taking saunas, and just being outside. He also enjoyed spending time at his home away from home, his “toy box”, where he worked on his latest hobby, making bookcases and shelves.
Larry was tough and strong with his battle with many health issues, most recent, cancer, but now he is pain free.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Katie Maki; step-children, Michael and Amanda Schug; granddaughter, whose smile always filled his heart with love, Hailey Adams; siblings, David Sabart, Kathy (Larry) Meyer, Thomas (On) Sabart, Linda (Kevin) Haney; in-laws, Bruce (Barbara) Maki and Carron Keenan; sister-in-law, Amy Martinich; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Marge and father-in-law, Harry Keenan.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 am at Range Funeral Home with a gathering of friends one hour prior to the service. Deacon Brenda Tibbetts will officiate. Friends can also gather Friday, November 15 at Range Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
