Laura Lynn Kauder, age 48, Foley, MN, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home in Foley after a courageous battle with cancer.
Laura was born September 27, 1971 in Crookston, MN to Richard M. and Shirley A. (Sturgis) Norha. She married David M. Kauder on September 4, 1997 in Aurora, MN. Laura enjoyed reading, traveling, attending concerts, going to casinos, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, David Kauder of Foley, MN; sons, Timothy (fiancé Brandy Moreno) Sluss of Sauk Rapids, MN; Xavier Kauder of Foley, MN; Tristan (Ariel) Kauder of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Britany Sluss of Foley, MN; sister Brenda (Mark) Engelsgjerd of St. Joseph, MN; half sister, Deanna Johnson; and four grandchildren, Zoe, Mya, Adriana and Abel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Tammy Norha, and grandparents.
Private family services will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
