Laura Mae Lubahn of Aurora, beloved wife, mother, and Grandmom, passed away May 16, 2020, at 62 years old. She went home to be with her savior, Jesus Christ.
Laura was born in Hollywood, FL and grew up in Lancaster, PA. She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster in 1976, and Northland College in Ashland, WI in 1981, with a Bachelors of Science degree.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Charles Flory, and mother, Jeanette Flory.
Grieving the loss of her are husband of 28 years, Dan; daughters Laurel Palmi (Nate) and Jessica Lubahn (Dave Lennox); son Nathan Lubahn; grandsons Wyatt and Cole Palmi, and Parker Lubahn; granddaughter Olivia Lennox; sisters Kim Browne (Carl) and Paula Flory; and nieces Dr. Amberle Browne (Michael McLawhorn) and Samantha Browne (Ken Grazier).
There are so many wonderful things to say about Laura. She loved to garden. Rain or shine she could be found working in it. She was an avid reader and one of the most intellectual people you’d ever meet. She volunteered for various organizations that were important to her. But most of all, she loved her family deeply and devoted her life to being the best wife and mother we could ever ask for.
A Celebration of Life date will be determined at a time when we can all gather together and celebrate her beautiful life.
