Laverne “Lovie” Spolar, age 93 of Virginia, died Friday, Jan.17, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia. She was born November 19, 1926 in Biwabik, the daughter of John and Lydia (Soderholm) Johnson, and lived there until 11th grade. During WWII, she worked for the Navy as a clerk typist in Washington, D.C. She married George Spolar on June 18, 1949. They owned and operated the Gopher Motel, and managed several apartment buildings in Virginia. Lovie was an active member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and was a leader on the Prayer Chain Committee. Lovie was a social butterfly, active in the sewing club in Olcott addition, and enjoyed monthly lunches with the Virginia High School class of 1944. Lovie and George wintered in Mexico for quite a few years.
Lovie is survived by her children: Jeff Spolar of Virginia and Shelley (Michael) Riley of Virginia; Sister: Gratia Simpson of California; and Granddaughter: Nikki Aluni.
She was preceded in death by her husband George in 2004; son: Craig Spolar in 2009, and her sister; Former Oregon State Senator Jeannette Hamby, in 2012.
The Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rebecca LeMenager will officiate.
Memorials are preferred to the Virginia Humane Society. The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, staff, and especially the caregivers at Edgewood Vista.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
