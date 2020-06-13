LaVerne M. Eilola, 93, of Virginia, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Virginia Care Center.

LaVerne Mae Eilola was born in Chicago on May 26, 1927 and grew up in Finntown. LaVerne was united in marriage to Robert Eilola on July 31, 1947. She was very proud to have worked at the local ‘49ers for many years.

LaVerne enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Lake Vermilion and Sundays with Pastor O’Brien and his wife, Rebecca. She loved Pokeno and Bingo at the nursing home, and was voted Valentine Queen of 2020 at the Virginia Care Center. She liked crocheting and was excellent at knitting. LaVerne was the Spelling Bee champion during her school days. She was a huge fan of the Minnesota Twins. LaVerne adored fishing, especially in search of her ever-elusive 5-pound walleye.

LaVerne was survived by her children, Robert “Bobby” Eilola, Gary (Jan) Eilola, David “Hobbs” Eilola, Bonnie (David) Ringsred, and Jeffrey (Karole) Eilola; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Cory; parents and foster parents.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia. A visitation will be held one-hour prior. Pastor O’Brien will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

