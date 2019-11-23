Lawrence Dale Irving died unexpectedly in his home on November 18, 2019 in Ely, MN at the age of 75.
Dale is survived by his sons Lawrence ‘Chic’ Irving of Ely, MN and Lawrence ‘Bouncer’ Irving, daughters Frances ‘Nikki’ Irving of Nett Lake, MN and Winona ‘Baby Girl’ Smith of Isle, MN, sister Josette Irving of Ft. Thompson, SD, and brother Randy Shields of Ft. Thompson, SD. He is preceded in death by Mother Malvina, Father Lawrence, Brother Schmo and sister Ramona.
o
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., November 25, 2019 at the Kerntz funeral home in Ely, MN. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale’s life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.