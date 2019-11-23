Lawrence Dale Irving died unexpectedly in his home on November 18, 2019 in Ely, MN at the age of 75.

Dale is survived by his sons Lawrence ‘Chic’ Irving of Ely, MN and Lawrence ‘Bouncer’ Irving, daughters Frances ‘Nikki’ Irving of Nett Lake, MN and Winona ‘Baby Girl’ Smith of Isle, MN, sister Josette Irving of Ft. Thompson, SD, and brother Randy Shields of Ft. Thompson, SD. He is preceded in death by Mother Malvina, Father Lawrence, Brother Schmo and sister Ramona.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., November 25, 2019 at the Kerntz funeral home in Ely, MN. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale’s life.

