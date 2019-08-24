Lawrence (“Larry”) Joseph Dusich, 91, formerly of Ely, Minnesota, passed away on May 5, 2019 at St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital in Livonia, Michigan.
He was born on January 18, 1928 in Ely, Minnesota to Marko and Anna (Salinger) Dusich. Larry grew up in Ely with a brother George and sister Mary, and step-siblings Fred, Marnie and Rosemary Rudman. He attended the Ely Schools and enjoyed ski jumping, which he became proficient at.
During World War II, he enlisted in the United States Navy completing boot camp at the Military Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. Serving as Seaman 2nd class, vessels he served on were the USS KIDD (which was attacked by Japanese kamikazi killing 38 seamen), USS BOYD, USS EDMONDS and USS RICHARDS. He was Honorably Discharged on July 27, 1946.
Following his discharge from the Navy, he spent most of his life in the Detroit, Michigan area. Larry established himself in a successful finance career in the automobile industry. He was an early leader in the introduction of Leasing as a financial option for purchase of vehicles, frequently traveling internationally.
He maintained a physically active life of swimming, boating, jogging and later walking into his 70’s. His faith was important in his life. He participated in serving at soup kitchens and was a source of encouragement to his family members and the many friends he cultivated over the decades. He was proud of his military experience and maintained friendships with his veteran “buddies” throughout his life.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Paula (Jaschke) Dusich of Detroit, MI, and his son Mark (Kay) Dusich of Orlando, FL, sister Mary Pendergast of Portland, OR, brother Bernie (Kari) Dusich, Apple Valley, MN and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that remember him fondly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marko and Anna (Salinger) Dusich, step-mother Mary (Rudman) Dusich, brother George Dusich, step-brother Fred Rudman and step-sisters Marnie Snow and Rosemary Coombe.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Monroe, MI on June 8, 2019. A Graveside Committal Service will be performed on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Ely Cemetery officiated by Fr. Bill Skarich of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. The Ely Honor Guard will perform military rites. A reception will follow at the Grand Ely Lodge.
