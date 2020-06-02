Lee Thomas Ebnet, 26 of Hopkins formerly of Hoyt Lakes died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 30th 2020 at his home.
Lee was born August 25th 1993 to James and June (Kilen) Ebnet. Lee grew up in Hoyt Lakes graduating from East Range Academy of Technology and Science and Hibbing Community College. Lee had worked reclaiming prairie for the DNR, landscaping and snow plowing for Lawn Ketchers and his current employment as an STS crew leader for Hennepin County Department of Corrections.
Lee enjoyed biking, working out, long boarding, dirt biking, working on his truck & other equipment, and he especially loved visiting his family and his pup Marie. He liked the outdoors and was most proud of climbing Mt. Whitney last year. Lee had a real soft spot for helping others and will be remembered for his generosity, compassion, sense of humor and strong work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Bernice Ebnet and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his parents, James and June, brother Benjamin, grandparents Luverne and Nancy Kilen, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant. Visitation and reviewal will be Thursday, June 4 from 4-7 pm at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. We will need to be in compliance with social distancing and a limited number of visitors at a given time. Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
