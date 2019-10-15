Leigh Ann Surla, age 62, lifelong resident of Eveleth and the surrounding area, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth. She was born March 25, 1957, in Virginia the daughter of Arlen and Carol (Jeffery) Swanson. She was a graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, and the Eveleth Vo-Tech.
Leigh Ann worked as a Bus Driver for Arrowhead Transit. She enjoyed BINGO, watching auto racing – both local and NASCAR, baking Christmas treats for her friends, and she loved her “littles” on the Head-Start Bus.
Leigh Ann is survived by her parents: Arlen and Carol Swanson of Mt. Iron and Hoyt Lakes; her sister: Cheryl (Jim) Martinetto of Grand Rapids; and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Gilbert and Virginia Jeffery; and her paternal grandparents: George and Elvira Swanson.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
