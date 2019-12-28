Leo Gams, a lifelong resident of Eveleth, passed away at the age of 85 surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Essentia Health in Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Range Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Military Honors will be accorded by the Virginia Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Leo Matt Gams was born December 1, 1934 to Leo L. and Mary (Prebonich) Gams. Leo served in the U.S. Army as a MP from 1954 to 1956. He married Patricia Mott in 1960 and celebrated a long 57-year marriage before her passing in 2017. Leo worked at Tuffco, formerly Tire Retread in his 20’s and 34 years at Bartoletti Beverage. He was a very hard worker and even after retirement, he would stop by to help his children and grandchildren with projects, he loved to keep busy.
Leo’s favorite things were his polka music, playing the accordion for his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and visiting with all his friends. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a huge personality and infectious laugh. He loved to tell stories to anyone he could and was always able to make a friend wherever he went. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his children, Bill (Vickie), Steve (Melissa), Alan, Rose, Kathy, and Kris; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; siblings, Joe, John, Carl, Mary Jane, and Teresa Gams; and beloved granddaughter, Trista Gams.
