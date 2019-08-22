Leo Mark Ducharme, 83, passed away August 20, 2019 surrounded in love by family.
Leo was born in Red Lake Falls, MN on Feb. 24, 1936 and was the youngest of 12 children born to Albert and Loria Ducharme.
He began his eternal love story with his wife Karen in 1953. An outstanding athlete, he played football for Utah State University and in 1959 graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education. He taught Industrial Arts at Anoka Jr. High, Roosevelt Jr. High and Blaine High School. He was extremely proud that many of his students’ gorgeous wood creations won blue ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair every year. He also coached wrestling, football and track.
Leo will be remembered for his outstanding character, his love of family, and the countless people who’s lives he touched through mentoring and friendship. He coached ‘life’ most of all, setting examples of honor, deep love, integrity and having a gentle heart. His most favorite hobby was fishing - and we are sure he is catching his limit now in heaven.
His reflection will forever continue in all of us that he touched.
He is survived by his wife Karen of 63 years, his children: Tom Ducharme (Janene), Lisa Erickson (Dean), Kristi Johnson (Scott), and Mike Ducharme (Renata).
Grandchildren: Gavin (Yvi) Erickson, Matthew(Lynn) Ducharme, Jessica (Mike) Arver, Gabe Erickson, Loria (Jason) Rolstad, Emily (Matt) Archambault, Kaila (Austen) Case, Braeden (Dani) Ducharme, Luke Ducharme, Sophia (Nick) Anderson, Maison (Anthony) Kasper, Merrick Ducharme and August Ducharme.
Great-grandchildren: Savannah, Carter, Annabelle, Joey, Leo, Killian, Christian, Charlotte, Cheyenne, Finnigan, Otto, Emma, Wynnie and three more coming soon.
Funeral services will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Anoka, MN at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service.
