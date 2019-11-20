Leo P. Erickson, age 93 of Virginia died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Virginia Hospital. He was born August 13, 1926 in Polk County, Minnesota the son of Leonard and Lillian (Foss) Erickson and proudly served in the Unites States Army during WWII as a radio man in the European Theatre. He married Velma Charlton on May 15, 1964 in Kenyon, MN and made their home there until moving to the Iron Range in 1966. Leo was employed as a dispatcher for the Minnesota State Patrol in Virginia, retiring in 1989. He attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia, was a member of the Eagles Club in Rochester for many years, and he honed his conversational skills and storytelling when he managed and bartended at the Kenyon VFW. Music was one of Leo’s greatest joys and it was always playing in their home; he also played the guitar and accordion, and was well known for his love of dancing. Leo rode a Harley, went to the Sturgis Rally, and loved everything outdoors: camping, boating, hunting, fishing, and firearms.
Leo is survived by his wife of 55 years: Velma Erickson; daughters: Denise (Scott) Cundiff of Elk River and Debra Miro of Virginia; grandchildren: Derek (Sonya) Erickson, Grant Licari, and Vivian Miro; great-grandchildren: Derek Erickson, Jr. and Thomas Erickson; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Mirdeth, LaVonne, Orvis and Roger.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Chaplain Daniel Triestman will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin at 12 Noon. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Kenyon Cemetery, Kenyon, MN. There will be a gathering immediately following the graveside service at the Kenyon VFW.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
