Leo R. Hiveley, 96, of Cook, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Cook Hospital and Care Center.
He was born on August 21, 1923 in Watford City, ND to Everett and Myrtle (Wells) Hiveley.
Leo was a World War II Navy veteran serving in Europe. After the war Leo settled in the Chicago area where he met his wife Delores Straub and they were married for 55 years. He owned and operated an auto body shop for years prior to retiring and moving to Florida.
His hobbies included restoring and flying numerous airplanes, playing golf and staying active with the Westmont, IL Lions Club. He also enjoyed the Cook VFW Club. In 2012 Leo moved to Cook to live with his son Bruce and daughter-in-law Cathi.
Leo is survived by his son Bruce (Cathi) Hiveley of Cook; a daughter Carol (Gary) David of Bigfork; seven grandchildren Bruce (Tari) Hiveley of Chisholm, MN Bryan Hiveley of Miami, Fl; along with Jed David, Matthew David, Chad David and Christopher David & Rochelle Winters; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Delores; brothers Delbert, Virgil, Gene, Jack and Jim; sisters Eunice and Bonnie and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the summer. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
