Leon H. Thornton, 55, of Gilbert, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Leon Harvey Thornton was born March 19, 1964 in Aurora to Lewis and Ruth (Powell) Thornton. He attended school at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes. Following high school, he attended Mesabi Community College and finished schooling at several colleges in Florida. On August 2, 1986, he was united in marriage to Patricia Grams in Britt. Leon worked as a police officer in Winter Springs, FL, where he was quickly promoted through the ranks to Internal Affairs.
Leon and Patricia returned home to MN in the early 1990’s. Leon policed in Biwabik for a time, after which he started AA-A Positive Bail Bonds and S&T Legal Services. He had interest in several commercial and residential real estate holdings.
Leon loved the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, his home on Bass Lake, his rabbits, collector cars, golfing, hot sauce, and his best friend and love of his life, Patricia.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia; brother, Vance of Merritt Island, FL; sisters, Charlotte (Neil) Urban of Temple, TX, Terri (Orville) Urban of Biwabik, Faith Thornton of Gilbert, and Lynne Thornton-Dewhurst of Gilbert; brother-in-law, Todd Dewhurst; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Levi (Jackie) Bennett and special niece, Nicole (Aaron) Lind.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth “Scamp”; father, Lewis; brother-in-law, Michael Bennett; and mother-in-law, Louise Grams.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Range Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior. Deacon Dan Schultz will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
