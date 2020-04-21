Leonard Charles Wilson, 89, passed away quietly on April 20, 2020, at the Oak Hill Assisted Living Home in Grand Rapids, MN, where he had been a resident since November 2016.
Len was the first child of Leonard William and Anne (Knoph) Wilson, and was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on June 16, 1930. He grew up, and lived most of his life in Grand Rapids, attending grade school at the “Old Central School”, and graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1950. During WWII, while his step-father, Logan Crowder, was in the service in the Philippines, Len , Don, and Anne lived in Lansing, MI, near Anne’s parents, Charles and Anna (stepmother) Knoph, Len also spent two years in Korea, serving in the Korean War, with the SCARWAF, Special Category Army Reassigned With Air Force, in the Army Corp of Engineers, reaching the rank of Corporal. He drove a “Barber Green”, laying blacktop landing strips for the Air Force. He got to witness his baseball hero, Ted Williams, land the jet he was piloting, and he lived to bring home the bullet that was shot through his cot, while his unit was in their foxholes, avoiding “bed-check Charlie.”
The Wilson family has a long history of military service, including the Korean War (Len and Don Wilson), the Civil War (George and Josiah Wilson), the War of 1812 (Samuel Wilson), and the Revolutionary War (Robert and Eleanor Wilson). Len became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution after Elaine and Renee’s genealogy research proved the lineage back to Robert Wilson.
Len played baseball in his youth. He became a pitcher, and his brother, Don, was the catcher. He played American Legion ball, and in June 1949, pitched the first baseball game ever played by Grand Rapids High School. He carried newspaper clippings of his no-hitter, and perfect games in his wallet. Len was scouted by the Chicago Cubs, and was asked to go to their pitching camp in Michigan. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to go.
Len worked his whole career at Blandin Paper Co. in Grand Rapids. He started before being drafted into the army and going to Korea. He received his promotions and raises when he returned home from the war. In the early 1970’s, he went from being a Super Calendar operator to being Foreman of a crew, a position which he held until he retired in 1992.
In 1955, Leonard was united in marriage to Elaine Adell Johnson, at Virginia, MN, daughter of Eino and Tyne Johnson. This marriage produced a daughter and a son, Renee Adell and Mark Leonard. Len was very proud of his two children, and talked about them wherever he went, to whoever would listen. In June 2019, Len and Elaine celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Len and Elaine took many bus tours, traveling across the United States and Canada. He liked to take walks, and ride his bicycle, and spend time with his family.
Preceded in death by his father, Leonard William Wilson; his mother, Anne (Knoph) Crowder; his stepfather, Logan G. Crowder; and his brother, Donald G. Wilson.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Elaine Adell (Johnson) Wilson; daughter, Renee (Rich) Riemersma of Shoreview, MN; and son, Mark (Kris) Wilson of Grand Rapids. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Heather Wilson (Michael) Ray, of Duluth, MN; and one grandson, Derek (Katie) Wilson, of Seattle, WA.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with the immediate family on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota, 7900 W. 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439. Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
