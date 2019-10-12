LeRoy D. “The Little Guy” Alto, age 73 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Lee was born in 1945 to LeRoy and Evelyn Alto in Virginia, MN. Lee went to Mesabi Community College and the University of Minnesota Morris, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in teaching. Lee taught in Aitkin, MN for 18 years, and then finished his teaching career in Grand Rapids High School after 18 years. He was an English teacher, drama, speech, debate, football, softball, and baseball coach. Lee and Sherri were married on August 29, 1998, and together they enjoyed watching the MN Vikings, Twins, and Gophers.
Lee had an avid love for all MN high school sports, loved to play slow pitch softball and go bowling. He was a loyal member of the Loyal Order of Moose, served on the MN State High School League Board, and was a Hall of Fame member. He loved playing blackjack, was a part-time comedian, and a man of many one-liners.
Lee was a man that wore many hats and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles and Richard. Lee is survived by his wife, Sherri; sons, David Alto, Craig (Dawn) Alto; daughter, Amy (Karl) Gotfredson; 10 grandchildren, Bailey, Paxton, Denielle, Mitchell, Brianna, Jordan, Ryan, Megan, Morgan, Zach; one great-grandchild, Quinn; mother-in-law, Lillian “The General” Lutterman; brother-in-law, Marv (Karen) Lutterman; sisters-in-law, Barb Lutterman, Carol (Tony) Burke, Donna (Rich) Derby, Sandy (Duane) Crowe; special friends, Jim and Sharon Haiskanen, Jerry Laird; and many other friends.
Memorials are preferred.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church, Grand Rapids, MN. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
