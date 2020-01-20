LeRoy Odean Salo 89, of Gilbert, died Saturday, January 18,2020, at Waterview Pines with his lovely wife of 70 years at his side.
He was born on January 11, 1931, to Ignatius and Elsie (Majava ) Salo of New York Mills, Minnesota. LeRoy was united in marriage to Jean Samuelson on February 11, 1950, in New York Mills.
LeRoy started driving truck at age 15, then moved to Gilbert with his wife in 1951 working at Lake Mine followed by Erie. Started Salo Trucking in 1967. Retired from Mesabi Bituminous in 2004.
He enjoyed spending quality time with loved ones, trucking, and was a hardworking man. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Jean Salo; four sons, Wayne (Diane)Salo of Sioux City IA, Duane (Lilly) Salo of Eveleth MN, Richard Salo of Virginia MN, Myron (Alice) Salo of Cloquet MN, daughters, Iva (Robert)Lopp of Gilbert MN, Deborah Ahlstrand of Glendale Wisc, Connie(Gary) Elg of Gilbert MN, 32 Granchildren including spouses; 43 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; four sisters Phyllis Isackson of Perham Mn, Darlene Kari of Cedar MN, Myrtis(George)Diaz of Tennessee, Myrna (Vince) Jirik of Stillwater MN; five brothers James (Sandy) Salo of California, Ronald(Suzy) Salo of Alexandria MN, Merville (Kathy) Salo of Moose Lake MN, Calvin Salo of Inner Grove Heights MN, Gary (Sandy) Salo of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Timothy John Salo; son-in-law Herman Ahlstrand; two granddaughter Barbara Jean Lopp, Amy Jean Elg; great –grandson Jonah Mathew Hendrickson; great- grandaughter Angel Rose Hendrickson; parents; three brothers Marvin Salo, Donald Salo, Sherman Salo.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday January 24 at the United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth, MN. Pastor Dietz will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour before service. Luncheon to follow. Burial will be held at a later date in Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
