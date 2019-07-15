Leslie Jane Lundmark, age 72 of ShoreviewMN. Died July 13, 2019. Leslie is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jane Lundmark; sister, Carol Lundmark Hughes. She is survived by her nephew, Michael Hughes of Holly Springs, NC; niece, Jennifer Bassett of Flint, MI; grand nieces and nephews, Devin, Ella, and Addie Hughes, Kayla and Nick Bassett; many cousins and friends. Leslie grew up in Virginia, MN. She attended the University of Minnesota Duluth for undergraduate studies and then came to the Twin Cities for her master’s degree. Leslie taught elementary school for 38 years working for Mounds View Public Schools. She was active in Stephen Ministry program and sang in the church choir for many years. Leslie loved gardening, the outdoors and she treasured the time she could spend at the “little piece of heaven”, the cabin on Long Lake up on the Iron Range.
Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday July 16th (visitation 10-11 AM) at SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3920 N. Victoria St, Shoreview, MN. Reception to follow service. Private inurnment Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, MN. Memorials preferred to MSA Coalition, multiplesystemsatrophy.org. Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Home
