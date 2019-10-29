Lester Mandler, 86, longtime resident of Goodland, MN and later of Hibbing, MN, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Carefree Assisted Living in Virginia.

Lester Mandler was born November 14, 1932 in Bismark, ND to Charles and Effie (Petersen) Mandler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Lester lived on his hobby farm in Goodland and raised his family. He worked for the Eastern Itasca Paper for 18 years as a printer and retired from Stoke Printing in Grand Rapids. Lester also volunteered many years at the Heritage Manor in Chisholm and the fire hall in Goodland.

Lester enjoyed farming, motorcycles, snowmobiling, deer hunting, horseshoes, reading his bible, many different card games, and spending time with his family.

The family would like to thank Carefree Living in Virginia for their dedication and attention given to Lester to meet his daily needs.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Tony) Mannila; son, Kevin (Carrie) Mandler; former wife, Arlene Mandler; sister, Nellie Jensen; brother, Roy (Nancy) Mandler; 3 grandsons; 4 great grandchildren; and special friend, Phyllis Jarvis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty (Hill) Mandler; siblings, Art, Bernice, Florence, and Hurley

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lavelle Town Hall at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Mike Anderson will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

