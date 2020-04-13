Liberty Garnet Carlson

Liberty Garnet Carlson (Mayry/Knapp) of Chisholm, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 73. 

She was born September 29, 1946 to Francis and Anna Knapp. Liberty was a hard-working woman who devoted her life to her family, work and several volunteer organizations.

Liberty was preceded in death by parents Francis and Anna Knapp, brother William Knapp, sisters Lynn (Allen) Holweger, Kathryn (Jack) Lundahl, Cynthia Wildman and son Jeffery Mayry. 

She is survived by son Michael Mayry and daughter JoAnn (Ron) Palo, grandchildren Scott (Miranda) Mayry, Joseph Mayry, Billy (Erin Palo), Ally Palo & Stephanie (Shawn) Anderson.  Great grandchildren Nick, Noah, Montana, Evelyn, Dustin, Daylyn, Shane, Corbin, Chase & another great grandson due in early May.  Siblings Matt (Jan) & Dorothy (Dick) and many other relatives and friends. Cindy Lindfors caregiver/adopted daughter.

o

A private family celebration of life will be held. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Liberty Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Load entries