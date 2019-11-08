Lida Marie Heisel, age 64, lifelong resident of Virginia died, surrounded by her family, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s in Duluth. She was born December 19, 1954, in Virginia the daughter of James and Lillie (Bassi) Pappone. She was a graduate of Virginia High School, and went on to receive certification as a Veterinary Technician. Lida was united in marriage to Brian R. Heisel on April 3, 1976, in Virginia.
Lida worked as a Veterinary Technician and later as a Pharmacy Technician. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Lida enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the lake, and with her grandchildren.
Lida is survived by her husband: Brian; son: Alan Heisel of Virginia; daughter: Lindsay (Daniel) Aagenes of Britt; grandchildren: Noah, Gabe, and Sam Aagenes; step-mother: Elaine Pappone of Richfield, MN; sister: Linda (Tim) Minelli of Hibbing; step-siblings: Terri (Mike) Cleaveland and Joel Perpich of Blaine, MN; her beloved dog: Skyla; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Monday, November 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the officiant.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
