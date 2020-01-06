Linda Blauert, 76, formerly of Babbitt, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt at 11:00 A.M. with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

