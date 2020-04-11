Linda L. Ellis, 72, of Rogers, Mn and formerly of Eveleth, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 13, 1948 in Tacoma, Washington to Aaron A. and Bette T. (Hendrikson) Balmer. Linda was united in marriage to James Robert Ellis on January 4, 1969. She was a homemaker and for 25 years, worked as a sales clerk for White Drug in Virginia. Linda enjoyed gardening, crafts, knitting and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia L. Ellis (P.J. Beezley) of Bozeman, MT and Christy M. (Gregory) Borgerding of Rogers, Mn and a granddaughter, Emma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; brother, David Balmer and her parents.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
