Linda Mae Hendrickson, age 80 of Britt died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born August 14, 1939 in Ashland, the daughter of Alton and Phyllis (Coons) Bovee, was a graduate of Hibbing High School Class of 1957 and attended secretarial school. She married Carl Hendrickson on May 30, 1959 at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Linda lived in Ashland WI, Maple WI, Brule WI, St. Paul, Topeka KS and Hibbing prior to moving to Britt. She worked at the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis, was employed in the Finance Office at Hibbing General Hospital, Sears, and retired from K-Mart all in in Hibbing. Linda was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia, serving on the Altar Guild, the kitchen crew, and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She enjoyed sewing, travel, camping, snowmobiling, fishing, volunteering at Church, and created wonderful wedding cakes.
Linda is survived by sons: Keith (Teresa) Hendrickson of Rochester and Kevin (Linda E.) Hendrickson of Britt; brothers: Duane Bovee of Aitkin, Alton (Mary) Bovee of Inver Grove Heights, Richard (Karen) Bovee of Hibbing, and Fred Bovee of Coosbay, OR; grandchildren: Erik Hendrickson, Erol (Nicole) Hendrickson, Emma Hendrickson, Nicole Wright, and Ashley Hendrickson; great-grandson: Charlie Walkama; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Carl, and a brother: Steven in infancy.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church. Memorials are preferred to Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA)
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron., A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
